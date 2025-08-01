Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.67 Million Position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,803,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 820.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 316,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 282,521 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Haemonetics by 434.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 314,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 255,338 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $19,002,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Haemonetics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 517,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,861,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.70. Haemonetics Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

