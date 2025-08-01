Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $5.40 Million Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 361.2% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 12.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 91,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,265,209.60. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

