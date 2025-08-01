Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

BATS ESGV opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

