Bayforest Capital Ltd Raises Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 219.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,010,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,648,000 after acquiring an additional 180,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $91.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 274,681 shares in the company, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $7,056,390.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 579,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,452,284.18. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,340 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,861 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.