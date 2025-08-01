Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $1.79 Million in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $101.31.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

