First National Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,205,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $133.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $102.76 and a 1 year high of $138.29.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

