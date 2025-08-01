Truist Financial Boosts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $86.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $124,441.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 71,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,163.20. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.02. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,328 shares of company stock valued at $254,158. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $524,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 15,459 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.