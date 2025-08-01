Choreo LLC Increases Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASX opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.62 billion. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.359 dividend. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 230.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.32%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

