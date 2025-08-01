Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 847 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $241.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $387.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 85.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

