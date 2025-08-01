American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,369 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.45.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

