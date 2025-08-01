Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $128,000 Investment in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRM. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 25.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.00 million. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, Director Vivek Raj sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 168,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,136.76. This trade represents a 37.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,559,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. This represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,021. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

