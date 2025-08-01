Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $143,000 Position in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ODP in the 4th quarter worth about $17,856,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ODP by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 404,041 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,149,000. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,571,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ODP by 28.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 821,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 180,758 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. The ODP Corporation has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Corporation will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

