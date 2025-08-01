Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ringcentral by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 6.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 41.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 52,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at $1,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $513,852.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 333,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,348.58. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $402,366.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 153,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,136,832. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,647 shares of company stock worth $6,531,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Ringcentral Trading Down 3.7%

RNG stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $612.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ringcentral in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ringcentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.08.

Ringcentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

