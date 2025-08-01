Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CarMax were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 49.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares in the company, valued at $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.78. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CarMax

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.