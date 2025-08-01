Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,700 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.23 and its 200 day moving average is $105.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $228,559.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 64,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,806.18. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $134,790.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,817,128.75. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

