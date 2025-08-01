Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 17,799 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,799 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enhabit by 383.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 295.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $6.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.72. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

