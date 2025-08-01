Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PDS. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Precision Drilling stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $299.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.47 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 5.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $22,637,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 3,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,616 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $6,813,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Precision Drilling by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 602,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,832,000 after purchasing an additional 131,843 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

