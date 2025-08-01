Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.09.

Trade Desk stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

