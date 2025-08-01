Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 757 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Jackson sold 757 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.50, for a total value of $749,808.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 588 shares in the company, valued at $582,414. The trade was a 56.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $942.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $996.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $951.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 118.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $874,258,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.20.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

