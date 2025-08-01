CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 target price (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $460.00 to $551.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.39.

CYBR stock opened at $411.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $391.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.51. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,786,000 after buying an additional 145,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,088,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

