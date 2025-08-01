Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director William D. Green Sells 30,000 Shares

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director William D. Green sold 30,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,075. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $147.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.