The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) CEO Damian Kozlowski Sells 39,659 Shares of Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 39,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $2,488,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 657,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,337.44. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Damian Kozlowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 30th, Damian Kozlowski sold 119,128 shares of Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $7,615,853.04.

On Tuesday, July 29th, Damian Kozlowski sold 141,213 shares of Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $9,156,250.92.

Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.51 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 6,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bancorp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

