SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Insider Sells $2,010,420.00 in Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) insider Wade J. Steel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $2,010,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,716.16. The trade was a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SkyWest Stock Down 0.6%

SKYW opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.88. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on SKYW. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,851,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 525,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,543 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,999.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150,711 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9,644.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 152,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Articles

