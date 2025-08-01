Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) SVP Christopher A. Graham Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.1%

STLD opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.25.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

