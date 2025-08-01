Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $94.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $102.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 59.69% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 781.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 331,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 293,619 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,296,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 27.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

