Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $490.00 to $455.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IT. Barclays decreased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Gartner from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.57.

Gartner stock opened at $338.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner has a one year low of $337.40 and a one year high of $584.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063,741.30. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Gartner by 453.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

