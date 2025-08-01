Q3 EPS Estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Lifted by Analyst

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.09. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.13.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $91.36 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,800. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 4,045 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $659,092.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 174,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,472,135.60. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,743 shares of company stock worth $10,769,633. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

