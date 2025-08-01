Cormark Issues Positive Forecast for TSE:BEI Earnings

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$37.96 and a 12-month high of C$49.75.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.
