Leerink Partnrs Has Negative Estimate for FULC Q3 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $6.73 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.37.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,675 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 739,713 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% during the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 405,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 308,854 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

