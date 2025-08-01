Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:IFC Q3 Earnings

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$302.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$316.55.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$286.40 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$240.37 and a 52 week high of C$317.35. The stock has a market cap of C$50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$307.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$291.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

