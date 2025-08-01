What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for NXST Q3 Earnings?

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nexstar Media Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.35 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $187.11 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $192.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, insider Sean Compton sold 1,088 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $190,976.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,210.88. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $249,448.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,123.57. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,293.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

