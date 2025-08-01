Q3 Earnings Forecast for FIBK Issued By DA Davidson

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Interstate BancSystem’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.7%

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $1,711,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 584,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,176,204.16. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth $32,796,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $24,137,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,053,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,778,000 after acquiring an additional 624,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

