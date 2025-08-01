Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Huntsman Earnings

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Huntsman stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.70. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,193 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntsman by 898.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 150,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 51.0% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 72.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,551 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -109.89%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

