HC Wainwright Forecasts uniQure’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $47.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QURE

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,901.55. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,599.70. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.