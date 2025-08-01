HC Wainwright Forecasts uniQure’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.
uniQure Stock Performance
Shares of uniQure stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.68. uniQure has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in uniQure by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $48,205.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,901.55. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,599.70. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,144 shares of company stock valued at $322,426. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
