Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 115,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 10.6%

Shares of ARW stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.25. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.50 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,070 shares of company stock worth $1,116,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.