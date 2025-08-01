Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,991,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,817 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,822,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,746,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,270,000 after purchasing an additional 847,917 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 685,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $57.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.93 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $105,927.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

