KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,606,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,273,118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,878,000 after acquiring an additional 204,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after acquiring an additional 131,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $884,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,365 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC opened at $879.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $872.48 and a 200-day moving average of $767.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $945.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 target price (up from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $858.19.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

