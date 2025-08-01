Wealthquest Corp Invests $310,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $4,673,936.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 172,563 shares in the company, valued at $18,403,843.95. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.03.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

