Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HOOD. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $31,078,330.02. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,142.27. This represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,026,690 shares of company stock worth $257,160,102. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 191,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,491,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.