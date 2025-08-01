Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 63,515 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 11.0% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penney Financial LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.07 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

