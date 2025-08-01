Wealthquest Corp Purchases Shares of 17,883 Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 39.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 337.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,429.4% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 984.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Shares of VIV opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 billion. Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

