Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primis Financial were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,160,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,051,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,721 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 898,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 650,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Price Performance

Primis Financial stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.62 million, a P/E ratio of -124.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Primis Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Primis Financial

About Primis Financial

(Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.