39,809 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Aramark by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,182,000 after buying an additional 5,263,817 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $88,949,000. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Aramark by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,690,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 1,547,792 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Aramark by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 11,454,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,376,000 after buying an additional 860,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,268,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,986,000 after buying an additional 554,239 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $42.53 on Friday. Aramark has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

