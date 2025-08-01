Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of GoodRx worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.55.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

