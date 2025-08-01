Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 1,585.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 18.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRPT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.14.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $263.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

