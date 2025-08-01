Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,518.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 2.3%

MMSI stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $330,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $459,500.80. This represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,045,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

