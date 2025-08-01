IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Krispy Kreme were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter worth $152,305,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,069,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,398 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 7,264,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,614,000 after purchasing an additional 333,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,110,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNUT. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $4.75 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Krispy Kreme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Krispy Kreme Stock Down 4.7%

DNUT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

