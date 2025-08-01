IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 287 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 1,435.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.04 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $330,972.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $459,500.80. This trade represents a 41.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $2,049,987.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,363.21. The trade was a 38.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,596 shares of company stock worth $8,171,433. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

