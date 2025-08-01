IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.89 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 6,059,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $91,687,361.23. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,059,971 shares in the company, valued at $91,687,361.23. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

