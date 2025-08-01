US Bancorp DE Sells 39,332 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,871,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.60% of Marathon Petroleum worth $272,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,503,000 after buying an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,318,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,842,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,937,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,260,000 after acquiring an additional 484,438 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.4%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $170.04 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $183.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.69 and a 200 day moving average of $153.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

